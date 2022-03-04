The Division III NCAA tournament tipped off on Friday, for the DeSales mens and women's basketball teams, it was differing outcomes.
The Lady Bulldogs will be playing deeper into the weekend with a 78-52 win over SUNY Courtland. A strong second quarter performance helping to propel the Bulldogs forward.
They outscored the dragons, 23-5 in the second to begin to run away with the win.
Mikaela Reese was one of three Bulldogs in double figures, finishing with a game-high 26 points. She added 11 rebounds as well to earn a double-double in the win.
Jordan Averi and Megan Bealer the other players in double figures, Averi with 20 points and Bealer with 14. DeSales will play the winner of Tufts and Clarks Summit on Saturday.
The men's team facing a different outcome, dropping their tournament opener to Babson 80-67.
The Bulldogs trailed by only three at halftime before their offensive pace slowed in the second half. Timmy Edwards the lone player to finish in double digits, with a game-high 34 points. Edwards added 11 rebounds for the double-double in the effort.
DeSales ends the season at 22-6.