CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales women's basketball team, also playing host to Eastern, can clinch the top spot in the upcoming MAC Freedom tournament with a win.
The Lady Bulldogs haven't lost a game since January, as they've been on a 10 game winning streak since then. They have been playing some of their best basketball during that span.
Fred Richter knows the importance of clinching home court advantage for the conference tournament, and his squad will be ready to get that taken care of Tuesday night.
A rare Tuesday night double-header at DeSales. Fred Richter's club, with a chance to clinch the number one seed in the MAC Freedom tournament
...if this team can secure the home floor, they are primed to once again have a big postseason...