KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown mens and women's basketball team play host to West Chester on Wednesday. The Lady Golden Bears have already wrapped up a playoff spot, while the mens team is still fighting for a spot.
The Lady Golden Bears earned their playoff spot Saturday in a come from behind win. This team is more balanced and deeper than years past, they've gotten contributions from numerous players in wins throughout the season.
Meanwhile for the men, the playoffs are not guaranteed as of right now and only one team has clinched a spot in the East. The Golden Bears will look to turn around their three game losing streak and move closer towards the playoffs Wednesday night.