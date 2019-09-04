Lady Golden Bears are ready to make another run in 2019

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown Golden Bears lady soccer team made an incredible run in 2018 coming within a few games of a National Championship. They begin their march toward another postseason Thursday at Charleston.

They return several players from last season, and will look to that depth and experience to help complete the goal this year.

Kutztown will play in a system this season, but will look to remain a top team in the PSAC East all season long.