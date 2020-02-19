KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown playing host to a double header against West Chester on Wednesday night. The Lady Golden Bears picking up the win, the men falling to the Rams.
The Golden Bears are still trying to lock up a playoff spot in the upcoming conference tournament. Kutztown would tie the game up late in the second half, but the Rams were always able to stay a few points ahead down the stretch in their 85-82 win.
In the women's game the Lady Golden Bears cruised to victory 69-54 over West Chester. They made a record 17 three pointers in the win, Rylee Derr with six of those.