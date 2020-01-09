WORCESTER, Ma. - The Lafayette Leopards women's basketball team fell just short of a road win over Holy Cross on Wednesday, 57-56. Holy Cross would make one free throw in the final seconds for the win.
The Leopards Found themselves only down by nine at the half before they went off to score 20 points in the third to take the lead. Drew Freeland led the way in scoring for the Leopards with 16 points.
The Leopards held a two point lead with under 30 seconds to go thanks to Nicole Johnson, part of her nine points in the effort.
Lafayette hosts Loyola on Saturday afternoon.