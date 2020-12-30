EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette Lady Leopards begin their season this weekend with back-to-back games against rival Lehigh. The Lady Leopards finished the 2019-20 campaign with an over .500 record.
Kia Damon-Olson's squad features the preseason Patriot League Player of the Year in Natalie Kucowski. Olson is proud of the player that Kucowski has become, and how she makes all of her teammates better too.
Depth will be key for the Lady Leopards in 2020, rotations at the guard position alone have Olson confident in her squads ability to compete at a high level this season.
Not having any non-conference games will present some challenges heading into the season, and the back-to-back games against teams presents another. Getting a better sense of those rotations, and players roles on the offensive or defensive side of the court.