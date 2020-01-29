LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - The Lafayette women's basketball team won their fourth in-a-row, while the Lehigh women dropped their 4th straight.
The Lady Leopards beat Colgate 55-39 for their fourth straight win, improving to 10-9 on the season and 8-2 at home. Natalie Kucowski pulled down 19 rebounds in the win, Nicole Johnson led all scorers with 13 points.
Lehigh dropping their fourth straight to visiting American, 64-56. The Lady Mountain Hawks were led Camryn Buhr with 10 points, and she was one rebound shy of a double double.