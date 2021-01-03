BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In much different start to a season for the Lady Mountain Hawks on the hardwood, they completed a weekend sweep of their rivals Lafayette. Lehigh winning their home contest Sunday 73-65 after picking up the road win on Saturday.
A close contest throughout hit a bit of a turning point in the third quarter when the Lady Mountain Hawks outscored the Lady Leopards by 10, to take a 60-50 lead into the fourth.
Mary Clougherty led the way for Lehigh with a game high 20 points in the winning effort, this was her second 20 point performance of the weekend. Drew Freeland finished with 17 for Lafayette, and Natalie Kucowski added 15 of her own in the effort.
Lehigh will next play American back-to-back starting Saturday on the road.
Lafayette takes on Bucknell for a back-to-back set starting at home on Saturday.