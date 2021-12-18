BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh played host to Delaware State on Saturday afternoon, winning in dominating fashion, 82-39.
The Mountain Hawks held Delaware State to 17.2 percent shooting from the field in their resounding win. They improve to 7-3 in the early going this season.
Mackenzie Kramer paced the Mountain Hawks offensively with 20 points, 18 of those coming from three-point range. She finished shooting 50 percent from three.
Lehigh gets a quick turnaround as they head to George Washington on Tuesday.