BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Lady Mountain Hawks are off to a 5-2 start this season, their two losses against power five conference opponents.
This Mountain Hawks team has a potent offensive attack with plenty of shooters who can knock down three's. With a little work to do on the other side of the court, this is a team that could be a tough out in Patriot League play.
Head coach Sue Troyan is optimistic looking toward the rest of the season. Troyan sees the ceiling being high this season with room for the Mountain Hawks to continue to grow.
Lehigh travels to Villanova on Wednesday night for their next challenge.