LEWISBURG, Pa. - The Lehigh Womens' basketball team suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday at home to Bucknell. The Lady Bison getting the better of the Mountain Hawks again on Sunday, 80-66.
After a one point deficit through one quarter, the Lady Mountain Hawks found themselves down by 12 heading into the final quarter of play.
Mary Clougherty finished with a team high 15 points in the effort, two other Lady Mountain Hawks had double-digit performances on the day. Bucknell was paced by two, 18-point efforts from Abby Kapp and Taylor O'Brien. Nazareth product Tessa Brugler finished with a double-double, 12 points and 14 rebounds, in the win.
Next up for the Lady Mountain Hawks, a home-and-home series against Holy Cross starting at home next Saturday.