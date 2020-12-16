Parkland girls' basketball preview

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Parkland girls' basketball team fell short of their goals last season, falling to Nazareth twice in the postseason to keep them from competing for gold. 
 
Ed Ohlson is going on his third year as the Lady Trojans basketball coach, and this season he is returning a lot of experienced players. With that experience, Ohlson is hopeful that his squad to complete some unfinished business. 
 
This season brings about some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Trojans will only compete against other Lehigh County schools. 
 
Ohlson is confident in his squad to pick things up quickly on the court, even with the missed time together during their usual Summer league games.