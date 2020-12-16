Lady Trojans leaning on experience in 2021
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Parkland girls' basketball team fell short of their goals last season, falling to Nazareth twice in the postseason to keep them from competing for gold.
Ed Ohlson is going on his third year as the Lady Trojans basketball coach, and this season he is returning a lot of experienced players. With that experience, Ohlson is hopeful that his squad to complete some unfinished business.
This season brings about some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Trojans will only compete against other Lehigh County schools.
Ohlson is confident in his squad to pick things up quickly on the court, even with the missed time together during their usual Summer league games.
Jonathan Bodack
Web Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More Sports
Right Now
26°
Snow
- Humidity: 77%
- Cloud Coverage:78%
- Wind: 15 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:19:52 AM
- Sunset: 04:36:45 PM
Today
Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 32F. Winds light and variable.
- One Tank Trip: Christmas drive-thru at Sesame Place
- Lehigh Valley braces for snow and sleet
- Stay away: Thumbs down on inauguration crowds for Biden
- For many working from home, the snow day becomes latest casualty of the pandemic
- Health Beat: Fat grafting fills the void
- Officials, residents in the Poconos brace for snowstorm
- Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, biggest drop in 7 months
- Local businesses say major storm happening ahead of the holidays isn't good timing
- Track the snowstorm with an hour-by-hour look at future radar
- Snow prompts Reading mayor to declare emergency