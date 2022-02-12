After dropping a season-opener at Penn State, Lafayette rebounded with a 14-6 win on Saturday over VMI in Lexington, Va.
The Leopards got three goal and an assist from sophomore attack Kalman Kraham. Peter Lehman, Macklin Fitzpatrick and John Mathes all had a pair of goals. Freshman goalkeeper Gabe Cummins was credited with eight saves
The Leopards will host Sacred Heart next Saturday in their home opener.
Meanwhile No. 15 Lehigh opened its season with a 10-5 road win at NJIT on Lubetkin Field.
Mule' Christian scored four times for the Mountain Hawks and Quinn Armstrong added three. James Spence turned away 14 shots by the Highlanders.
The Mountain Hawks, who are expected to challenge Loyola Maryland and Army West Point atop the Patriot League standings, travel to Hobart next weekend.