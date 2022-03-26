EASTON, Pa. - Local rivals Lafayette and Lehigh opened the Patriot League portion of the baseball schedule by splitting a closely-contested doubleheader on Saturday at Kamine Stadium.
The Mountain Hawks won a pitchers duel in the opener by a 1-0 score as winning pitcher Luke Rettig (5-1) scattered five hits and struck out eight in the seven-inning affair. Adam Retzbach drove in Tyler Young with the lone run in the third inning.
Luke Benneche was the hard-luck loser for the Leopards, yielding only three hits and striking out six while pitching a complete game.
In the nightcap, Lafayette built a 7-3 lead and held on for the 7-6 victory. Dylan Minghini had three hits and Michael Zarzillo reached base four times in the win. Lehigh actually outhit the hosts 16-10 with Jake Whitlinger, Rafe Perich, Justin Butler and Riley Davis each recording three hits.
The two teams will be back at it on Sunday in another doubleheader.