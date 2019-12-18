Lafayette Logo

EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette Leopards football team announced 13 signees during the early signing period on Wednesday. 

The Leopards early signees are made up of five offensive players and eight on the defensive side of the ball. The entire list can be seen below.

Mike Barr - OL, 6-4 290lbs., Haverford, Pa./Haverford School

Beau Bedard - OL, 6-3 285lbs., Annapolis, Md./McDonough

Semaj Cross - DB, 6-1 205lbs., Toledo, Ohio/Toledo Central Catholic

Jon Engel - DB, 6-3 190lbs., Lititz, Pa./Manheim Township

Preston Forney - LB, 6-1 220lbs., Southlake, Texas/Southlake Carroll

Mason Gilbert - TE, 6-6 215lbs., Dewitt, Mich./Dewitt

Joe Groves - WR, 6-1 190lbs., Leesburg, Va./Loudoun County

Shaikyi Hannah - CB, 5-11 180lbs., Minotola, N.J./Delsea

Max Kauthen - LB, 6-1 225lbs., Fredericksburg, Va./Colonial Forge

Stone McDonald - ATH, 6-1 195lbs., Bluffton, S.C./Hilton Head Prep

Rent Montie - QB, 6-3 180lbs., Palm Harbor, Fla./Clearwater

Noah Nunn - DL, 6-5 210lbs., Medina, Ohio/Medina

Ike Summerlin - DL, 6-2 230lbs., Overland Park, Kan./Blue Valley West