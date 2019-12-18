EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette Leopards football team announced 13 signees during the early signing period on Wednesday.
The Leopards early signees are made up of five offensive players and eight on the defensive side of the ball. The entire list can be seen below.
Mike Barr - OL, 6-4 290lbs., Haverford, Pa./Haverford School
Beau Bedard - OL, 6-3 285lbs., Annapolis, Md./McDonough
Semaj Cross - DB, 6-1 205lbs., Toledo, Ohio/Toledo Central Catholic
Jon Engel - DB, 6-3 190lbs., Lititz, Pa./Manheim Township
Preston Forney - LB, 6-1 220lbs., Southlake, Texas/Southlake Carroll
Mason Gilbert - TE, 6-6 215lbs., Dewitt, Mich./Dewitt
Joe Groves - WR, 6-1 190lbs., Leesburg, Va./Loudoun County
Shaikyi Hannah - CB, 5-11 180lbs., Minotola, N.J./Delsea
Max Kauthen - LB, 6-1 225lbs., Fredericksburg, Va./Colonial Forge
Stone McDonald - ATH, 6-1 195lbs., Bluffton, S.C./Hilton Head Prep
Rent Montie - QB, 6-3 180lbs., Palm Harbor, Fla./Clearwater
Noah Nunn - DL, 6-5 210lbs., Medina, Ohio/Medina
Ike Summerlin - DL, 6-2 230lbs., Overland Park, Kan./Blue Valley West