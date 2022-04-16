EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette baseball team split an afternoon doubleheader with Army West Point on Saturday at Kamine Stadium.
The Black Knights, the first place team in the Patriot League, took the opener 5-3 by scoring two runs in both the seventh and ninth innings to erase a 3-1 deficit. Lafayette's Pete Ciuffreda was 3-for-3 in the first game and Kaleb Willis clubbed a two-run home run. Luke Benneche pitched six strong innings for the Leopards yielding one run and striking out five.
Lafayette (12-25, 7-6) used a six-run third inning en route to a 8-4 win in the nightcap. Carter Dorighi, Kyle Chmielewski and Pete Ciuffreda all delivered run-scoring singles in the Leopards big frame. Dylan Minghini hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Jake Bloss stuck out seven over six innings to earn the win.
The two teams play the rubber game of the series on Sunday afternoon.