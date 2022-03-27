EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette baseball team finished a four-game set against rival Lehigh by sweeping a pair of games on Sunday at Kamine Field.
With the victories, the Leopards (7-18, 3-1) took 3-of-4 games after splitting a doubleheader on Saturday. Lafayette jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opener and emerged with a 7-4 victory. Pete Ciuffreda and Easton Brenner combined for five hits and five RBI.
In the nightcap, Kyle Subers hurled six scoreless innings and struck out eight as the Leopards won 5-1. Chase Barley contributed three innings of hitless relief and yielded only an unearned run.
Both teams are next in action on Tuesday as Lehigh (13-10, 1-3) will host Rider while Lafayette is at Penn.