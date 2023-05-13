WEST POINT, N.Y. - Ben Petrone had three hits - including a two-run home run in the sixth inning - as Lafayette defeated No. 1 seed Army West Point 7-5 in the first game of their Patriot League playoff series on Saturday at Johnson Stadium at Doubleday Field.
The Leopards also got two-run home runs from Seif Ingram and Michael Zarrillo to jump out to a 7-2 lead. Alex Walsh went 5-2/3 innings to earn the victory and Luke Craytor went the rest of the way in relief.
Lafayette would need to win one of the final two games on Sunday to advance to the Patriot League championship game.