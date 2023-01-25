College basketball taking place across the Lehigh Valley Wednesday night. The Lafayette men and Lehigh women each notching home wins.
In Easton, the Leopards bouncing back from Saturday's win streak snapping loss at Lehigh. The Leopards roling past Loyola (Md.) for their fifth conference win, 62-46.
T.J. Berger helping to pace the Leopards attack with 17 points, Leo O'Boyle with the team-high, 18 in the win. Lafayette is now, 5-4 in Patriot League play.
At Stabler Arena, the Lady Mountain Hawks needed overtime to hand Holy Cross its first conference loss, 76-74.
Both of these teams playing evenly all game, as things were tied at 27 going into the halftime break, a sign of things to come. Frannie Hottinger putting her mark on the win for the Mountain Hawks, with a game-high 30 points.
Lehigh Improves to 6-3 in Patriot League play, sitting in third place.