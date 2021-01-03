EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette men's basketball team would avenge their season opening loss to rival Lehigh with a 82-70 win on Sunday.
Justin Jaworski followed up his 37 point showing in the loss on Saturday with a 28 point performance on Sunday to help carry the Leopards to victory. Jaworski scoring 20 of those points in the first half. Nic Lynch leading the way for the Mountain Hawks with 20 points.
The Leopards only led by four at the half before creating some separation in the second half, outscoring the Mountain Hawks by 8 en route to their double-digit victory.
Next up for Lafayette a back-to-back set against Bucknell starting Saturday on the road.
Lehigh will host in American in their first game of a back-to-back series beginning on Saturday.