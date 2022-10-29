EASTON, Pa. - Georgetown built a 17-point first half lead and held off Lafayette for a 30-20 Patriot League football victory on Saturday afternoon at Fisher Stadium.
Trailing 17-0, the Leopards (2-6, 1-2) scored a touchdown late in the first half and early in the second to cut the deficit to 17-14. The Hoyas answered with back-to-back scores to effectively put the game out of reach.
Freshman Elijah Steward and Dallas Holmes hauled in touchdown passes for Lafayette and senior running back Jaden Sutton added a short touchdown run.
The Leopards head to Colgate next Saturday afternoon.