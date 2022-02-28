EASTON, Pa. - Fran O'Hanlon has paced the sidelines in his final regular season game at the Kirby Sports Center as head coach of the Lafayette men's basketball program. It is a position he has held for 27 years and when he steps down at the conclusion of the postseason he hopes that he made an impact in the young men's lives over the years.
O'Hanlon confesses that it will be strange to wake up and not be recruiting, coaching or game planning that has been a part of his daily routine since arriving on College Hill.
"I'm not sure I'm ready for that right now," O'Hanlon said. "But it'll come, and I hope that I can stay involved in some way."
The 73-year old will coach one more game at Kirby as the Leopards host Bucknell on Tuesday night in a Patriot League first round game, but there will come a day in March when there are no games remaining on the 2021-22 schedule.