BOSTON, Ma. - The Lafayette Leopards took to the road in their Patriot League opener, playing the two seed Boston University. The Leopards held their own on the road in the tough loss, 74-68.
Boston used a 16-0 run from the end of the third quarter and into the fourth to break open a close game. The Terriers would outscore the Leopards by five in the fourth to hang on.
Natalie Kucowski played a pivotal role for the Leopards on Sunday. The senior recorded her 54th career double-double and became the Patriot League's career rebounding leader. Kucowski finished the game with 21 points and 15 rebounds.
Two other Leopards players finished the game with double-figures, Drew Freeland added 14 points and Naomi Gnapo had 10.
Lafayette finished the season with a 5-8 record, 4-7 in Patriot League play.