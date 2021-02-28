BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Patriot League regular season ended with a rivalry showdown on Sunday at Stabler Arena. Lafayette picking up the weekend sweep of Lehigh with a 71-70 win.
Four Leopards players finished the game with double-digits in the winning effort, Kyle Jenkins had 16 points to lead all scorers. Neal Quinn added 13 more, Tyrone Perry and E.J. Stephens each had 10.
Lehigh found themselves down only six at the the half, their three point shooting helping to keep this game close. They finished shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.
Evan Taylor finished the game with 12 for the Mountain Hawks, all of his points coming from three-point range, he was 4-for-5 from deep. Ben Li lead the team with 13, and Marques Wilson added 11 points in the effort.
Lehigh will face Boston University in their opening round of the Patriot League Tournament on Wednesday.
Lafayette earned the third seed in the upcoming tournament and will have a first round bye. Their first game in the League tournament will be next Saturday against six seeded Bucknell.