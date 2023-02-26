EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College defensive end Malik Hamm, a two-time Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year, was selected as the ninth overall pick in the 2023 United States Football League (USFL) Draft by the Pittsburgh Maulers earlier this week.
Hamm was the first defensive player chosen in the 80-player draft. The 2018 Patriot League Rookie of the Year finished his career as the Leopards all-time leader in sacks with 32.
The Maulers are scheduled to open the 2023 season at New Orleans on April 16.