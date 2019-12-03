PHILADELPHIA - Lafayette defeated St. Joseph's 94-71 on Tuesday night in Philadelphia as the Leopards returned from a nine-day break with a big win over an Atlantic-10 opponent. Lafayette improved to 5-2 with the victory.
Justin Jaworski enjoyed a career night for the Leopards. The Lafayette junior scored a career-best 31 points as he was 10-17 from the field and 5-10 on three-point attempts. He is the first Lafayette scorer to eclipsed the 30-point mark since November 2017.
The Leopards led by just seven at the half, but the defense held the Hawks to just 29 points over the final 20 minutes of play to secure the double-digit margin of victory.
All told, three Leopards finished in double figures for scoring.
Lafayette visits Cornell on Saturday for its next game. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.