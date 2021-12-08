NEWARK, De. - Lafayette crossing state lines for a tilt against Delaware. The Blue Hens keeping their hot streak going, winning their eighth in a row over the Leopards, 68-58.
Tyrone Perry and Quinn O'Boyle each finishing with double figures for the Leopards in the effort. O'Boyle had a team high 13, while Perry finished with 12 points.
Lafayette trailed by seven at the half and could only manage to get within three after that. The Leopards dropped their third straight, and are now 2-7 on the season.