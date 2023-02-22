EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Tucker Richardson scored 17 points and distributed nine assists and Colgate beat Lafayette 73-69 on Wednesday night.
Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Jeff Woodward was 5 of 7 shooting and 2 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points for the Patriot League-leading Raiders (22-8, 16-1).
Justin Vander Baan led the Leopards (9-21, 7-10) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two blocks. Kyle Jenkins added 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Lafayette. Leo O’Boyle scored 10.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Colgate visits Navy and Lafayette visits Bucknell.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 20 points as Lehigh beat Bucknell 78-62 on Wednesday night.
Whitney-Sidney added five rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (16-12, 11-6 Patriot League). Keith Higgins Jr. scored 15 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. JT Tan recorded 11 points and was 4-of-5 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.
The Bison (11-19, 4-13) were led by Alex Timmerman, who posted 19 points and 12 rebounds. Bucknell also got 18 points from Jack Forrest. In addition, Xander Rice had 16 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams wrap up the regular season on Saturday. Lehigh visits Boston University while Bucknell hosts Lafayette.