EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette men's basketball coach, Mike Jordan making his home debut against UPenn on Tuesday night. The Leopards and Quakers needing overtime to resolve this one, with the Quakers coming out on top, 74-68.
The Leopards holding their own in the first half, taking a two-point lead into halftime. The back and forth contest would continue in the second, both teams struggling to separate from the other.
Leo O'Boyle finished with a team-high 16 points for the Leopards. Coming up big in the second half for the pards, Jon Brantley who finished with 13 points, all of which coming in the second half.
Lafayette falls to 1-5 in the early going this season.