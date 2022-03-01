EASTON, Pa. - The Fran O'Hanlon era came to and end in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday night. Lafayette falling to Bucknell at home in their Patriot League tournament opener, 82-81 in overtime.
The Leopards came out on fire to the tune of a nine-point halftime lead. The Bisons though, not going away quietly and getting this one tied up at 71 by the end of regulation. A late layup in the closing seconds of overtime ended the Leopard season.
Tyrone Perry finished with a team-high 22 points for the Leopards in their effort on Tuesday night. Neal Quinn followed close behind Perry with 18 points.
Lafayette finished the season 10-20.