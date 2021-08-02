"A lot of times in the spring you would be training so hard for a game and then it ends up either postponed or canceled," Hamm said. "It really made me appreciate the work you have to put in to be good."
Hamm's teammates echoed those sentiments and being grateful of all opportunities on the field after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed their 2020 fall season to this past spring semester.
"I'm just excited about football," Lafayette head coach John Garrett said. "I'm looking forward to it becoming really normal and the way we expect it in the fall."
The new season is set to begin on the road for the Leopards with games at Air Force as well as William and Mary. Lafayette's 2021 home opener is set for September 18.