ALBANY, N.Y. - Lafayette fought back to defeat Albany (NY) 54-47 for their second straight win. After the victory, the Leopards moved to 3-3.
Lafayette outscored Albany 34-23 in the second half to secure the victory as the team overcame a slow start as they mustered 20 points in the first half.
Individually, Natalie Kucowski led the Leopards with her fifth double-double this season. She had 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Lafayette also took advantage of Albany's miscues in the game. The Leopards scored 21 points off of Albany's 23 turnovers.
The Leoaprds return home to host Manhattan on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.