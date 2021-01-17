BALTIMORE, Md. - One day after their narrow victory at home over Loyola Maryland, the Lafayette Leopards do it again. The Leopards completed the sweep of the Greyhounds with a 72-70 road win.
Four different Leopard scorers posted double figures in the winning effort, Justin Jaworski leading all of them with a 22 point effort. Lafayette had it going from deep, the duo of Jaworski and Leo O'Boyle combined for nine of the Leopards 11 three pointers made.
This win marking the fifth straight for the Leopards since their season opening overtime loss to Lehigh.
Next up for Lafayette, a home-and-home series against Boston University starting with a home game next Saturday.