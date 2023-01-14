EASTON, Pa. (AP) - TJ Berger scored 19 points as Lafayette beat Holy Cross 62-48 on Saturday at Kirby Sports Center.
Berger also contributed eight rebounds for the Leopards (5-14, 3-3 Patriot League). Leo O'Boyle added 15 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Ryan Pettit shot 3 for 5, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.
Gerrale Gates led the way for the Crusaders (6-13, 3-3) with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Will Batchelder added 11 points for Holy Cross. Bo Montgomery also had 10 points.
Both teams next play Wednesday. Lafayette visits American while Holy Cross hosts Colgate.