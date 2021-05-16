WEST POINT, N.Y. - The Lafayette baseball team fell in game three of their Patriot League semifinal at Army. The Black Knights advanced to the championship with a 7-3 win.
The Leopards fell into an early two-run hole after the first inning but cut that in half in the second inning, Dylan Minghini hit an RBI single. Army would add two more runs in the bottom of the second for a 4-1 lead.
Again, the Leopards would cut the deficit in half, this time in the sixth inning. Minghini lacing an RBI triple for the Leopards second run of the game.
The Black Knights would pull away even more in the bottom of the sixth, tacking on three more runs to push their lead to 7-2. Lafayette would get one more run from a Colin Hartley solo shot in the seventh.