WORCESTER, Mass. - Holy Cross downed Lafayette 52-33 on Monday night at the Hart Center to eliminate the Leopards from the Patriot League tournament and advance to the semifinals. Lafayette dropped to 15-14 overall after the loss.
Lauren Manis posted a game-high 19 points for Holy Cross in the victory. Avery LaBarbera finished with 11 points. Lafayette was led by Alexis Santarelli, who scored eight points.
The Leopards managed just 20 points through the first three quarters of play and had 12 at halftime. They shot 24% from the field.
This will be the second straight league semifinal for Holy Cross.