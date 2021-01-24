EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette men's basketball team fell in back-to-back games for the first time all season following their 64-61 loss to Boston University on Sunday night.
The Leopards and and Terriers were trading blows all game, only four points separating the teams at halftime. The Leopards coming up just short in the second half of their comeback.
Three players scoring in double-digits in the effort, E.J. Stephens leading the way with 17 points. Justin Jaworski adding 14 of his own and Tyrone Perry finished with 13.
Lafayette now sits at 5-3 on the year and will take on American in a home-and-home series starting next Saturday on the road.