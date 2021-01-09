EASTON, Pa. - Bucknell handed Lafayette an 80-51 loss on Saturday afternoon in a Patriot League women's basketball contest at the Kirby Sports Center. The Bison improved to 3-0 with the victory and the Leopards dropped to 0-3 with the setback.
The Bison built a 13-point lead after the first quarter of play and then pulled away in the second half. Bucknell outscored Lafayette 42-26 over the final two quarters of play.
The Leopards were led by senior Natalie Kucowski, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. That was her third straight double-double performance.
The two teams are schedule to face off again on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Bucknell.