Lehigh had four players in double figures and used the balanced attack to hold off Holy Cross for a 77-69 win at Stabler Arena.
Senior guard Marques Wilson scored 17 points and snared six rebounds and junior guard Evan Taylor added a double-double with 15 points and 12 boards. The Mountain Hawks dominated on the glass, outrebounding the visitors 44-35.
Dominic Parolin and Keith Higgins Jr. added 12 points apiece as Lehigh (5-11, 3-1) kept pace in the Patriot League standings, one game behind first place Navy.
Over in Easton, senior guard John Carter Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds to help Patriot League leading Navy to a 69-55 victory over Lafayette at the Kirby Sports Center.
After Leo O'Boyle scored the first three points of the game for the Leopards, the Midshipmen went on a 19-2 run to grab a lead they would never relinquish.
Tyler Nelson added 11 points for Navy who improved to 11-4 overall and a perfect 4-0 in the Patriot League.
Neil Quinn scored all 17 of his points in the second half for Lafayette (3-10, 0-2) and completed the double-double with 10 rebounds. Tyrone Perry also netted 17 points - including 4-for-8 from behind the arc.