EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette Leopards haven't played a football game in well over a year. Their spring ball in 2020, cancelled, the Fall season, cancelled. Finally the Leopards will take to the turf starting this Saturday.
An abbreviated Patriot League season will be played this Spring, only four games for each team, but those four games hold a lot of meaning. Linebacker Major Jordan mentioned watching the college football season and high schools play in the fall, and missing that feeling of being out there.
Players and coaches alike are excited for this opportunity to get back on the field, even if the season is shortened. Head coach John Garrett is looking forward to the season the lies ahead, even with some questions to be asked.
The Leopards lost their quarterback from a season ago, leaving an unknown as to who will be under center when the season gets underway. Garrett remains optimistic about the position overall with the quarterbacks left on the team.
Lafayette kicks off their Spring season this Saturday at home against Colgate.