A pair of Lafayette freshman, DL Jaylon Joseph and K Jack Simonetta, were recognized as Patriot League Football Rookie and Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively, when the league office announced weekly awards on Monday afternoon.
Joseph, a Houston native, recorded three tackles and .5 sack in the Leopards 24-3 win over Columbia at Fisher Stadium. Simonetta, who arrived at College Hill via Gotha, Fla., registered six points on a 34-yard field goal and three PATs.
Lafayette has secured three weekly awards during their 2-1 start to the season. DL Michael Vaughn was the PL Rookie of the Week following the Leopards 19-14 victory over Sacred Heart on September 2.