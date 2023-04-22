EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette football team, entering their second season under head coach John Troxell, wrapped up spring practice with a situational format scrimmage on Saturday at Fisher Stadium.
The Maroon-White Spring Showcase featured a number of solid performances. After the Leopards defense opened play with an interception, the offense responded with a big pass from sophomore quarterback Dean DeNobile to Carl Smith. A former Virginia Tech recruit, Smith would haul in a scoring pass from DeNobile a couple of plays later.
This was part of a big afternoon for DeNobile, who threw for three touchdown passes. Smith and Griffin Rooney each grabbed a pair of touchdown passes during the 11v11 portion of the scrimmage.
Lafayette will open the 2023 season on the road at Sacred Heart and Duke before facing Columbia in the home opener on September 16.