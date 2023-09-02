FAIRFIELD, Conn. - Sophomore running back Jamar Curtis rushed for a career-high 181 yards to lead Lafayette to a 19-14 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday at Campus Field.
Curtis put the Leopards on top with a 28-yard rushing touchdown to cap the Leopards seven-play, 86 yard opening drive. Quarterback Ryan Shuster would put the Leopards up 13-0 on a 4-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. A missed extra-point following the second score loomed large as the Pioneers scored touchdown as the end of the first half and early in the fourth quarter to take a 14-13 lead.
Lafayette responded with a 75-yard drive that was capped off by 1-yard touchdown run by former Easton standout Nahjee Adams. Sacred Heart drove all the way to the Leopards 5-yard line but sophomore Taylor Smallwood intercept a Cade Pribula pass to preserve the victory.
Lafayette travels to North Carolina to take on Duke next Saturday.