Lafayette football returns home to host Penn

EASTON, Pa. - Following a loss last weekend, Lafayette is now 0-4 as it returns to Fisher Stadium this weekend for homecoming. The Leopards host Penn on Saturday afternoon.

Lafayette lost to Albany last weekend as they gave up over 400 total yards of offense. The team felt they had a good plan, but failed to execute.

They are excited for this weekend's match-up as they seek their first win of the 2019 season. The Quakers lost their season opener last weekend.

Kick-off on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m.