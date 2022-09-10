PHILADELPHIA - Determined Lafayette played inspired football against FBS foe Temple on Saturday but some special teams letdowns resulted in a 30-16 loss at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Leopards (1-1) trailed 21-14 early in the fourth quarter but the Owls blocked their second and third punts of the game over the final 12 minutes leading to nine Temple points.
Freshman quarterback Ryan Schuster threw touchdown passes to Julian Young and Mason Gilbert. The opportunistic Lafayette defense recovered three fumbles - one apiece from Marco Olivas, Jyaire Stevens and Damon Washington.
The Leopards will return to Fisher Stadium next weekend to host 20th-ranked William & Mary.