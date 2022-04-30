EASTON, Pa. - In their first pre-season under new head coach John Troxell, the Lafayette football team concluded spring practice with the
a 50 play controlled scrimmage on Saturday during the Maroon-White game at Fisher Stadium.
The Leopards split up the quarterback reps between incumbent Ah-Shaun Davis plus juniors Aaron Angelos and Rent Montie. With each signal caller throwing a touchdown pass to Carl Smith.
Lafayette is scheduled to open the 2022 season at home on September 3 against Sacred Heart.