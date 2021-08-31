EASTON, Pa. - John Garrett has liked so far what he's seen out of his squad this summer and his Leopards are appreciating the opportunity to compete this fall.
"The work ethic was great," Garrett said. "The energy was great. You know, we're still working on the execution as always, but the theme was relentless pursuit of the better, so always trying to get better every single day, and then energy, effort, and execution. Those three things we try to just strive for every day, and just be a little bit better each day."
Heading into the season, Lafayette's biggest question is who will start under center? After an impressive freshman campaign in 2019, Keegan Shoemaker transferred to Sam Houston State, while Cole Northrup, who piloted the Pards to a 2-1 record this past spring, has graduated.
"This is going to be an ongoing determination of who will be the 'long-term starter.' So, we're still in the evaluation process," Garrett said. "We'll see who grabs the bull by the horns and leads the team and take charge."
The Pards travel to Colorado to take on Air Force on Saturday afternoon. The Falcons played last Fall going 3-3 and led the nation in rushing offense averaging over 305 yards per game. They're 24-0 all-time against FCS schools and have won their last 14 season openers, all at home, and all under head coach Troy Calhoun.