BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lafayette defensive lineman Michael Vaughn was named the Patriot League Rookie of the Week for his efforts in the Leopards 19-14 season-opening win at Sacred Heart, the league office announced on Monday.
Vaughn, who came to College Hill from Clinton, Md. via Wyoming Seminary, was credited with four tackles and two sacks for minus-9 yards as Lafayette held the Pioneers to 254 yards of total offense.
Weekly award winners are chosen in a vote by League media members and each school’s football athletics communications contacts, who are not eligible to vote for their student-athletes.
The Leopards (1-0) travel to North Carolina to take on Duke at 6 p.m. on Saturday.