HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Host Lafayette posted the best second round with a -5 to finish in a first-place tie with Iona in the Abarta Collegiate Invitational at Steel Club.
The Gaels prevailed in a one-hole playoff to take home top honors, but the Leopards had their best finish in the 19 years they have hosted the event. Coach Jim Hutnik's squad finished in solo second back in 2019.
Lafayette was paced by seniors Ryan Tall and Kazuki Osawa who finished in a T-3 at 2-under 142 in the individual scoring which was won by Iona's Justin Burkhamer. Lehigh, led by T-5 David Hurly, was 11th in the team standings.
The 2022 Patriot League Championships will be played at the Steel Club from April 29-May 1 with Lafayette serving as the host institution.